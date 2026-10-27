Sheetal Nanda inaugurates art fest at Kala Kendra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 26: Commissioner Secretary, Department of Forests, Ecology and Environment, Sheetal Nanda today inaugurated HOPE, a three-day art and music festival jointly organised by Kala Kendra Jammu and Sanjhi Kala. The festival will continue upto October 28 at the Master Sansar Chand Gallery, Kala Kendra, Jammu.

Welcoming the guests, Dr Javaid Rahi, secretary, Kala Kendra Jammu, said that the primary objective of the festival is to attract people towards art and promote greater appreciation of artistic expression. He informed that around 60 artworks are on display at the exhibition.

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Speaking on the occasion, artists Monia Kapoor and Nidhi Jain announced that the entire proceeds from the sale of their exhibited artworks would be utilised for the welfare of cancer patients. They said that the mission of Sanjhi Kala is to make art more than an expression of creativity by transforming it into a meaningful medium for social welfare and humanitarian service.

In her address, Sheetal Nanda appreciated the artistic talent of Monia Kapoor and Nidhi Jain, particularly acknowledging their finesse in Thanjavur painting, a traditional art form associated with the classical artistic heritage of South India. She observed that the artists' commitment to promoting traditional and contemporary art while dedicating the proceeds to cancer patients was an inspiring example of art serving society.

She also emphasised the important role of cultural institutions such as Kala Kendra Jammu in providing platforms for artists, nurturing creative expression and safeguarding the region's rich cultural heritage. She appreciated the initiative for bringing together artistic excellence, cultural preservation and social responsibility.

Balwant Thakur, DIG Police Shailender Singh, Dr Ashutosh Gupta, Dr Sanjeev Digra, Dr Dushant Chowdhary and Dr Som Nath were among the dignitaries present on the occasion. They all appreciated the exhibition for its emphasis on indigenous artistic traditions and called for sustained efforts to preserve, promote and elevate the region's artistic heritage.

Nidhi Jain, who hails from Kota, Rajasthan, has developed a distinctive artistic style that has received recognition from prestigious institutions, including the Lalit Kala Akademi. Kapoor showcased her expertise in Thanjavur painting, an art form renowned for its intricate detailing, rich colours and traditional aesthetic.