Nagoya, Oct 19: India's archery sensation Sheetal Devi produced a phenomenal performance in the women's compound qualification round, equalling the world record with 704 points out of a possible 720 and setting a new Asian record at the Asian Para Games, here on Monday.

The 19-year-old Indian archer from Jammu and Kashmir delivered a near-flawless display of precision and consistency, registering 57 perfect 10s from her 72 arrows, including 32 Xs -- shots landing in the innermost scoring zone of the target.

The Paris Paralympics bronze medallist thus surpassed the previous Asian record of 698 points by six points, setting a new benchmark in the continental competition.

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The world record of 704 points was set by Turkiye's Oznur Girdi at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.

The reigning Asian Games champion also bettered her own Asian Para Games record of 680 points, set at Hangzhou in 2023 when she had gone on to win two gold (individual and mixed team) and one silver (doubles).

She had previously raised the Asian record to 698 in March this year before improving it further with her outstanding qualification-round showing in Nagoya.

Impressive debut for Payal

Asian Games debutant Payal also impressed in the women's compound qualification, scoring 675 points to finish fifth and strengthen India's medal prospects in the individual and team events.

The quadruple amputee from Odisha shot to prominence in April this year when she stunned Sheetal on her way to winning gold at the World Archery Para Series in Bangkok.

The combined efforts of Sheetal and Payal propelled India to the top of the women's compound team qualification standings with a combined score of 1,379 points, comfortably ahead of China, who finished second with 1,338 points.

India's strong qualification performance earned the team a direct berth in the semifinals.

The Indian pair will face the winners of the quarterfinal between fifth-seeded Thailand and fourth-seeded Kazakhstan, with a victory securing a place in the medal round.

Sheetal's record-equalling score, coupled with Payal's impressive debut, provided a major boost to India's campaign ahead of the elimination rounds. (Agencies)