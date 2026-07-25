Shaurya Sandhya, Motorcycle Display: Army Kicks Off Commemorative Events To Honour Kargil Heroes

Dras, Jul 25: A Shaurya Sandhya honouring the indomitable courage displayed by Indian soldiers during the Kargil conflict, a musical presentation by the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre Band, and a motorcycle display by 'Shwet Ashwa' are among a host of events lined up here for July 25-26 to mark the 27th anniversary of Operation Vijay.

The iconic Kargil War Memorial at Dras will be the focal point of these thematic events spread over multiple venues, including a forward post area – Sando Top – in the Dras Sector.

The commemoration will begin on Saturday, the eve of the anniversary, with Yudh Sansmaran at the picturesque Lamochen view point overlooking the historic Kargil battlefield.

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The occasion marks the glorious victory of 1999 when Indian soldiers, braving snow-clad peaks and relentless firing by Pakistani troops, reclaimed the heights of Kargil with unmatched courage and unwavering resolve, officials said.

On Saturday morning, a 'Yudh Sansmaran' will commence with a 33-minute video clip, recounting the Kargil war and the country's triumph under Operation Vijay

It will be followed by a 17-minute commemorative clip honouring the 40 Kargil bravehearts whose next of kin will be in attendance, highlighting their extraordinary acts of courage, valour and supreme sacrifice, the officials said.

Major General Amit Prakash Singh, General Officer Commanding, Forever in Operations Division, senior Army officers, Kargil war veterans, 'Veer Naris' and 'Veer Matas' will be present on the occasion, they said.

Operation Vijay was the name given to India's limited war against Pakistan after the neighbouring country's infiltration in 1999.

Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorates the culmination of Operation Vijay on July 26, 1999.

On Saturday afternoon, a 'Gauravmaya Sanskriti' event will be organised at the Vishwanathan Stadium in Dras – a vibrant cultural showcase celebrating the spirit of patriotism, India's rich cultural heritage, courage and professionalism of the Indian Army.

Lt Gen Madanraj Pande, GOC of Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps, will be the chief guest at the event.

The programme will feature a series of performances, beginning with a patriotic musical presentation by the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre Band, followed by a motorcycle display by 'Shwet Ashwa' Motorcycle

Riders, showcasing precision riding, discipline and daredevil actions by Army riders, the officials said.

A grand banquet, 'Vijay Bhoj' at the 16 Grenadiers Officers' Mess, will be hosted by the Army in the afternoon to mark the success of Operation Vijay.

In the evening, the Army will host a 'Shaurya Sandhya' at the Kargil War Memorial here, which will be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is scheduled to reach here on Saturday.

Singh will be the chief guest at the event, which will be a solemn tribute to the unparalleled courage, sacrifice and indomitable spirit of the bravehearts of the Kargil war, the officials said.

The ceremony will also be attended by Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command, Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, and GOC of Fire and Fury Corps, Lt Gen Pande, they said.

On Sunday, the Army will host a 'Shradhanjali Samaroh' – wreath laying ceremony – at the Kargil War Memorial to pay homage to the bravehearts of the 1999 war.

Singh will attend the event accompanied by the Army chief, in the presence of various senior army officers, Kargil War veterans, next of kin of the bravehearts, civil dignitaries and serving soldiers, the officials said.

The ceremony will continue with 'Gaurav Gatha', recounting the extraordinary courage, sacrifice and triumph of the Indian armed forces during the Kargil War, followed by the inauguration of a virtual walkthrough portal by the defence minister, they added.

These events commemorate India's victory in the key battles fought on the icy heights of Kargil during the nearly three-month-long conflict, and pay homage to the fallen soldiers.

The programme will conclude with the flag-in of the 'Shaurya Vijay Yatra' (motorcycle rally) from the National War Memorial, New Delhi, to the Kargil War Memorial, Dras, symbolising the nation's enduring gratitude to its bravehearts and reaffirming India's unwavering commitment to preserve the legacy of the bravehearts.

The anniversary is not just a date on the calendar; it is a powerful reminder of the grit and unity that defines India. It is a salute to the men who fought valiantly in rarefied air and freezing winds, turning every peak into a testament of their bravery, the officials said. (Agencies)