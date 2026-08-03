Shaurya Chakra awardee Naik Pyar Singh remembered on martyrdom day

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Aug 2: A solemn tribute was paid today to Naik Pyar Singh, a brave son of Upper Meer, Block Panchari, and recipient of the prestigious Shaurya Chakra, on his martyrdom day.

Naik Pyar Singh, son of Late room Singh, who served in the 22 Punjab Regiment, made the supreme sacrifice on August 2, 1998, at Surankote in District Poonch, while bravely fighting militants. Displaying exceptional courage, valour and unwavering devotion to duty during the operation, he successfully eliminated three militants before laying down his life in the line of duty.

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Under the banner of Akhil Bhartiya Poorva Sainik Sewa Parishad (ABPSSP), Panchari, Udhampur, programme commenced with a Tiranga Rally through Meer Market, in which local residents and participants proudly carried the National Flag and paid homage to the brave martyr.

Following the rally, the participants assembled to offer floral tribute and heartfelt Shradhanjali to Naik Pyar Singh, recalling his exceptional courage, valour and supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.

On the occasion, Retired Havaldar Pratap Singh, brother of late Naik Pyar Singh, paid floral tribute and fondly recalled the unparalleled courage, dedication and sacrifice of his brave brother.

Retired Havaldar Khajur Singh and former Sarpanch Prabhat Singh, President Sankari Development Committee, Meer, along with a large number of local residents, were also present on the occasion and paid their heartfelt respects to the martyr.

The gathering remembered Naik Pyar Singh with deep respect and gratitude, reaffirming that the supreme sacrifices made by brave soldiers in defence of the nation can never be forgotten. His life, valour and devotion to duty will continue to inspire generations and serve as a beacon of courage and patriotism.