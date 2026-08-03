Shaurya Bhattacharya eyes successful J&K Open title defence

SRINAGAR, Aug 2:

Defending champion Shaurya Bhattacharya will look to launch another successful campaign when the fifth edition of the J&K Open tees off at the picturesque Royal Springs Golf Course here on Tuesday.

Bhattacharya will face stiff competition from several of India's leading professionals, including DP World PGTI Order of Merit leader Saptak Talwar, Veer Ahlawat, Om Prakash Chouhan and Manu Gandas, in the Rs 1 crore tournament.

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The second half of the 2026 DP World PGTI season was officially ushered in on Sunday with the unveiling of the DP World India Championship Lotus Trophy in the presence of noted Jammu & Kashmir cricketer Auqib Nabi and Talwar.

The fifth edition of the tournament has doubled its prize purse to Rs 1 crore and attracted a strong international field featuring 14 overseas players from nine countries, including the USA, Japan, the Czech Republic, Canada and Malaysia.

The field also includes leading professionals from Jammu & Kashmir, such as Arindam Sudan, Fayaz Ahmed Langoo, Adnan Mubarik Rah and Pawan Parihar, who will be hoping to make an impact on home turf.

The tournament is part of the Jammu & Kashmir government's initiative to promote golf tourism in the region while showcasing the Valley as a premier sporting destination.

"The return of the J&K Open to the Royal Springs Golf Course is a landmark moment for the DP World PGTI and for Indian golf. We are delighted that this Robert Trent Jones Junior Design golf course will host the opening event of the DP World PGTI season's second half, setting the stage for another exciting and highly competitive season," said Amandeep Johl, CEO, DP World PGTI.

"We thank the Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir Omar Abdullah and the Government of J&K for their support in bringing this event back," he added. (PTI)