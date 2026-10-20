JAMMU, Oct 20: The nine-day Shat Chandi Maha Yagya, organised by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) during the auspicious occasion of Shardiya Navratras, concluded with spiritual fervour and devotion on Mahanavami festival on Tuesday, an official said.

The 'Purnahuti' ceremony was performed amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras, invoking divine blessings for universal peace, prosperity and the well-being of all, a spokesman of the Shrine Board said.

He said SMVDSB chief executive officer Sachin Kumar Vaishya, along with senior officers and staff of the Shrine Board and a large number of pilgrims, participated in the concluding rituals.

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The Maha Yagya was performed by a group of pandits led by Padma Shri Prof Vishwamurti Shastri, lending spiritual sanctity and significance to the sacred occasion, the spokesman said.

He said an average of over 40,000 pilgrims paid obeisance at the shrine located atop Trikuta Hills daily during the Navratras, taking the cumulative number of pilgrims to over four lakh since the commencement of Navratras.

This marks a significant increase over the approximately 1.78 lakh pilgrims who visited the holy shrine during the corresponding period of last year’s Shardiya Navratras, reflecting the growing enthusiasm and devotion among pilgrims, the spokesman said.

To facilitate a smooth, safe and spiritually fulfilling pilgrimage, he said the Shrine Board put in place elaborate arrangements for the convenience of devotees.

Dedicated help desks were established at key locations along the track to provide guidance and assistance, while arrangements were strengthened to ensure uninterrupted water and power supply along the tracks and at Bhawan, alongside enhanced sanitation, hygiene and cleanliness measures, he said.

The spokesman said special fasting meals were also made available at the Shrine Board’s bhojanalyas and langars to meet the dietary requirements of devotees observing fasts during Navratras.

A significant addition to the pilgrim infrastructure this year was the new Vaishnavi Bhawan at Bhawan, inaugurated in May by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the chairman of SMVDSB.

The facility has augmented accommodation capacity at Bhawan while further enhancing the range and quality of amenities available to pilgrims, the spokesman said.

He said designed to provide a modern, comfortable and efficient environment, the facility represents an important step towards strengthening pilgrimage infrastructure in response to the growing number of devotees.

To facilitate a smooth, safe and spiritually fulfilling pilgrimage, he said the Shrine Board put in place elaborate arrangements for the convenience of devotees.

Dedicated help desks were established at key locations along the track to provide guidance and assistance, while arrangements were strengthened to ensure uninterrupted water and power supply along the tracks and at Bhawan, alongside enhanced sanitation, hygiene and cleanliness measures, he said.

The spokesman said special fasting meals were also made available at the Shrine Board’s bhojanalyas and langars to meet the dietary requirements of devotees observing fasts during Navratras.

A significant addition to the pilgrim infrastructure this year was the new Vaishnavi Bhawan at Bhawan, inaugurated in May by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the chairman of SMVDSB.

The facility has augmented accommodation capacity at Bhawan while further enhancing the range and quality of amenities available to pilgrims, the spokesman said.

He said designed to provide a modern, comfortable and efficient environment, the facility represents an important step towards strengthening pilgrimage infrastructure in response to the growing number of devotees.