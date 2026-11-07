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Home / National / Sharad Pawar Discharged From Mumbai Hospital

Sharad Pawar Discharged From Mumbai Hospital

MUMBAI, Nov 7: NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar was on Saturday discharged from a Mumbai hospital after undergoing treatment for chest and respiratory infection. Pawar (85) later proceeded to his residence near the Brech Candy Hospital, where he was under treatment...

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Daily Excelsior
11:40 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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FILE PHOTO- Sharad Pawar

MUMBAI, Nov 7: NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar was on Saturday discharged from a Mumbai hospital after undergoing treatment for chest and respiratory infection.

Pawar (85) later proceeded to his residence near the Brech Candy Hospital, where he was under treatment for the last three days.

Congress leaders Sushilkumar Shinde, Balasaheb Thorat and NCP leader Dilip Walse-Patil visited the hospital Friday night to meet the former Union minister. (Agencies)

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