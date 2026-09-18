Shantmanu attends SECs conference in Chhattisgarh

Electoral process procedures exchanged

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 17: State Election Commissioner (SEC) Shantmanu attended two days conference of SECs of different States and Union Territories which was held in Chhattisgarh.

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The conference is an annual feature.

Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka inaugurated the conference and addressed the SECs from across the country.

The SECs of States/UTs exchanged the methods used to conduct elections to Local Bodies in their regions and need to introduce reforms or bring more improvements to the electoral exercises, if any.

The Jammu and Kashmir SEC also addressed the conference.

A significant highlight of the conference was tour of the SECs to Bastar region of Chhattisgarh, which once used to be a hub of Naxalites but has now completely been declared insurgency-free.

The conference will help SECs to gain experience from the electoral process initiatives of other States/UTs.