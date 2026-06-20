Shanghai Film Festival showcases seven Indian films

BEIJING, Jun 19: The Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) this year featured a record seven Indian films across categories.

The Indian films featured in the festival include Hunter's Moon, In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones, Umrao Jaan, Chandu Champion, Kaalidas 2, Songs of Forgotten Trees and Full Plate.

"Happy to see an unprecedented seven Indian movies being showcased across categories at SIFF," Indian Consul General in Shanghai, Pratik Mathur, said in a post on X.

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"Best wishes to Hunter's Moon in the running for the Golden Goblet award," he added.

Mathur participated in the 28th edition of the festival at the invitation of ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) partners to attend the launch of the ASEAN Film Retrospective.

The participation follows the successful showcasing of six Indian films at the 27th edition of SIFF in 2025, including a digitally restored version of the iconic Bollywood classic Awaara.

The song from the 1951 film Awaara has struck a chord with generations of Chinese people.

Mathur said Indian cinema continues to enjoy a strong presence in SIFF and associated events through award-winning films, jury participation, and dedicated screenings, reflecting its enduring popularity among audiences in China and across the world.

During his interactions at the festival, Mathur underscored the abiding appeal of Indian cinema in the region and highlighted its role in fostering mutual understanding, cultural appreciation, and friendship among people.

He noted that films remain one of India's most effective soft power assets, connecting audiences across borders through shared stories, values, and emotions, the Post said. (PTI)