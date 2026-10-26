Shanaya The Doll Steps Into Acting With ‘AI Wargi’, Directed by Dinesh Soi, Set for Release on DS Creations Music

The Toronto-based singer and digital personality is expanding her entertainment journey, bringing her musical ambitions, distinctive style and aspirations as an actress into focus.

Toronto, Canada: Singer and digital personality Shanaya The Doll is preparing to explore a new creative chapter with her upcoming music video, “AI Wargi,” directed by Dinesh Sudarshan Soi and set for release on DS Creations Music. The project marks a significant step in her journey as she combines her musical interests with an ambition to establish herself in acting.

Recognised for her doll-inspired appearance, elaborate photoshoots, designer fashion and luxury lifestyle content, Shanaya has built a distinctive identity on social media. Now, she hopes to channel that recognition into a broader entertainment career, giving audiences an opportunity to discover the performer behind the glamorous image.

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“AI Wargi” will bring together her interests in music, fashion and visual storytelling. For Shanaya, the upcoming project is an opportunity to develop her screen presence, explore expression through performance and introduce another dimension of her creative personality.

Her association with Dinesh Sudarshan Soi and DS Creations forms an important part of this transition. A filmmaker with a background in casting and talent development, Soi brings experience across different aspects of the entertainment industry to the director’s chair. The music video will be released through DS Creations Music, connecting Shanaya’s next creative step with the DS Creations banner.

Behind Shanaya’s carefully curated public image is a desire to keep evolving. Her distinctive looks have attracted attention and curiosity, but her ambitions extend to building a body of work in music and screen entertainment. As she moves towards acting, she hopes to explore characters that allow her to express emotion, strength and vulnerability.

As a transgender woman with South Asian roots who has built her public identity in Canada, Shanaya’s journey also touches on individuality and representation. Her aspirations reflect a belief that creative opportunities should remain open to people with different identities and experiences. She hopes to be recognised as a performer capable of bringing depth and authenticity to her work, while contributing to a more inclusive entertainment landscape.

The transition from digital personality to actress brings fresh demands, including preparation, discipline and the ability to connect with audiences through storytelling. Shanaya’s ambition is to embrace that learning process and develop her abilities beyond the fashion imagery and short-form content through which many people first discovered her. Although details of further acting projects remain undisclosed, her direction is clear: to pursue screen performance seriously.

With her life in Canada and South Asian cultural roots, Shanaya also hopes to connect with audiences across markets. Music, fashion, digital content and acting offer different avenues for that ambition, with “AI Wargi” serving as her next step towards a multifaceted entertainment career.

As the project moves towards its release on DS Creations Music, Shanaya The Doll is preparing to share a new side of herself. Her appearance may have brought her initial recognition, but she now hopes that her music, performances and growth as an artist will give audiences further reasons to remember her name.