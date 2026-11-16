Shamim unveils major educational milestones; dedicates 610 civil works, 376 astrophysics labs to J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 15: The Directorate of School Education, Jammu, celebrated Children's Day with great enthusiasm, reaffirming the commitment of the School Education Department towards ensuring quality, inclusive and child-centric education across Jammu and Kashmir.

The celebrations were graced by Minister for Education, Shamim Firdous, as the Chief Guest while Commissioner Secretary, Education, Ram Niwas Sharma, attended as the Guest of Honour.

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The event witnessed the participation of Project Director, Samagra Shiksha, Bhawani Rakwal; Director, School Education Jammu, Dr. Naseem Javaid; Secretary, JKBOSE, Ghulam Hassan Sheikh besides senior officers, teachers and students.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister highlighted the four fundamental rights of every child including Right to Survival, Development, Protection and Participation. She stressed that every child must have access to equal opportunities, quality education and a safe and supportive environment to realise their full potential.

Emphasising the collective responsibility of parents, teachers and educational institutions, Shamim Firdous called for concerted efforts to safeguard children's rights and ensure their holistic development. She urged the teachers to adopt innovative teaching practices, encourage co-curricular participation and promote value-based education, moving beyond the traditional boundaries of classroom learning.

In his address, Commissioner Secretary underscored the importance of nurturing curiosity, creativity and critical thinking among students. He stressed that educational institutions must provide opportunities for experiential learning, exploration and innovation, while creating safe, inclusive and stimulating environments for every child.

He also highlighted the need to integrate technology and digital learning into the education system while maintaining a strong focus on discipline, compassion, sports and human values.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Project Director, Samagra Shiksha, Bhawani Rakwal, highlighted the transformative role of teachers in shaping the future of children.

Director, School Education Jammu, Dr. Naseem Javaid emphasised the importance of nurturing creativity, confidence, critical thinking and moral values among young people.

A significant highlight of the celebrations was the inauguration and dedication of major educational infrastructure projects and student-centric initiatives implemented by Samagra Shiksha under the School Education Department.

The achievements showcased during the programme included inauguration of 610 civil works completed under Samagra Shiksha during September and October 2026, establishment of 376 Astrophysics Laboratories across 376 Government High and Higher Secondary Schools, installation of Child-Friendly Furniture in 7,204 Schools across Jammu and Kashmir during the academic year 2026-27.

These initiatives mark significant strides towards modernising school infrastructure, strengthening scientific learning and improving foundational education, while ensuring that students across the Union Territory benefit from improved educational facilities.

The celebrations also featured colourful cultural and artistic performances by students, reflecting their creativity, talent and rich cultural heritage.