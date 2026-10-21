Shami says he remains at peak of his fitness and committed to his India comeback goal

NEW DELHI, Oct 20:

Veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami feels he is still at the peak of his fitness and the desire for a national comeback remains strong despite not being included in the recently announced squad for the tour of New Zealand.

While Shami remains on the fringes, his 36-year-old contemporary Bhuvneshwar Kumar has made a comeback to the Indian team after a gap of nearly four years. With questions being raised over India's bowling, especially in the shorter formats, the calls for Shami's return, who last played for India in March 2025, too have grown louder.

Speaking to reporters after Bengal's win over Services in the Ranji Trophy here, the 36-year-old said he still enjoys playing domestic cricket and there is no reason why he should give up on his goal of making India comeback.

"Hope should always be there (for India comeback). In any profession, in any sport, you should have a goal. Everyone has a goal. Today we are playing for Ranji Trophy and playing for the title. There is always a goal and there should be a goal," said Shami.

The soft-spoken cricketer was quick to correct a scribe when asked about the times when he was at the "peak" of his fitness.

"Sir, aaj bhi hum peak par hi hain (I am still at my peak). There is no point in lying. Ham jaise bhi hain apne peak par hain (I am very much at my peak)," said Shami, who did not play against Services considering the conditions.

Asked on not being part of the all-format New Zealand tour, Shami said he can only control the controllables.

"It's not a matter of disappointment. I played the whole domestic season last year as well. I played all the matches. My motive is the same. I should play as much as I can. I should be prepared for all the upcoming series and tournaments.

"Nobody knows when and where I will have to play for India. Even for IPL, playing domestic cricket will be good for me. If I play domestic or white ball, my preparation will be the same. I will play as many matches as I can. My rhythm will be good."

Shami also feels there is little point in thinking about the ODI World Cup in South Africa next year. (PTI)

"I don't think so far. Today we are playing cricket. Tomorrow we don't know what will happen to someone or what the situation will be. There is no point in thinking so far.

"Whatever matches you are getting, you keep playing and keep improving yourself. I always say that your focus should be on your skill, your fitness," said the wily operator.

Has he had any conversation with the national selectors over the past year?

"Sir, I am not in the Indian team, who will talk to me? And why will they talk to me?" responded Shami.

He also praised Bhuvneshwar, saying he should have made a comeback much earlier considering his form.

On giving his 100 per cent for Bengal day in and day out, Shami added, "This team has given me this name. This is all because of this team. The day I end my career, it will be with this team. You should be loyal, you should be dedicated. Nothing else is in your hands." (PTI)