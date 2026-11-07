Shami retires from Test cricket

NEW DELHI, Nov 6:

Mohammed Shami has announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing the curtain down on a 13-year journey in the longest format that saw him establish himself as one of India's finest fast bowlers. The 35-year-old shared an emotional message on social media on Friday, reflecting on his time in the white jersey and thanking everyone who supported him throughout his career."I'm taking my leave from the white jersey, but never from the memories attached to it," Shami wrote.The Bengal pacer, who made his Test debut against the West Indies at Eden Gardens in November 2013, went on to represent India in 64 Tests, picking up 229 wickets at an average of 27.71. His tally included six five-wicket hauls, with his best bowling figures of 6/56 coming against England. (Agencies)