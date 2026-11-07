Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / Shami retires from Test cricket

Shami retires from Test cricket

NEW DELHI, Nov 6: Mohammed Shami has announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing the curtain down on a 13-year journey in the longest format that saw him establish himself as one of India's finest fast bowlers. The 35-year-old shared...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
04:25 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

NEW DELHI, Nov 6:

Mohammed Shami has announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing the curtain down on a 13-year journey in the longest format that saw him establish himself as one of India's finest fast bowlers. The 35-year-old shared an emotional message on social media on Friday, reflecting on his time in the white jersey and thanking everyone who supported him throughout his career."I'm taking my leave from the white jersey, but never from the memories attached to it," Shami wrote.The Bengal pacer, who made his Test debut against the West Indies at Eden Gardens in November 2013, went on to represent India in 64 Tests, picking up 229 wickets at an average of 27.71. His tally included six five-wicket hauls, with his best bowling figures of 6/56 coming against England. (Agencies)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra