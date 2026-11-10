Shambhavi earns India U-19 A call-up, Rubia makes North Zone squad

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 9: Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) has expressed immense pride and happiness over the selection of its women cricketers at the national and zonal levels, marking another significant achievement for women’s cricket in Jammu & Kashmir.

Captain of the J&K Under-19 Women’s Team, Shambhavi Rajput has been selected for the India A Under-19 Women’s Team for the Triangular Series. Her selection is a major milestone and reflects her dedication, hard work and consistent performances. In another proud achievement, Rubia Syed has secured a place in the North Zone T20 squad. Meanwhile, Shambhavi Rajput, Aleeza Jaan and Maria Noorain have earned standby call-ups for the North Zone T20 tournament. Additionally, Rohit Rana has been selected as Trainer for the North Zone T20 Trophy. The North Zone selection meeting was convened by the Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA) in the presence of selectors representing various affiliated associations, including Reema Malhotra (DDCA), Rajni Kumari (HCA), Renu Margrate (PCA), Neha (HPCA), Amit Prashar (UTCA) and Meenu Slathia (JKCA). JKCA lauded all the selected and standby players, along with Rohit Rana, and wished them success in their respective assignments. The association expressed confidence that these achievements will inspire more young girls across Jammu & Kashmir to pursue cricket and represent the region at national and international levels.