Sham selected as Panel Umpire for National Para Cricket League

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 31: Jammu and Kashmir's Sham Singh Langeh of Akhnoor has been selected as a Panel Umpire for the Radiant World Para Cricket League - Season 1 (2026), a national tournament promoting cricket among differently-abled athletes.

Langeh has been appointed by the Divyang Cricket Control Board of India (DCCBI) in recognition of his officiating experience, professionalism and contribution to para cricket. The selection was confirmed through an official communication issued by the Board. The tournament will be held at Agra, Uttar Pradesh, from August 3 to 9, 2026. Langeh has been directed to report to the Tournament Organising Committee on August 3.

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The selected umpiring panel also includes Morison (Baroda), Yogesh Shinde (Baroda) and Nagendra Singh (Andhra Pradesh). His selection marks a proud achievement for Akhnoor and Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting the region's growing presence in national-level para sports.