Sham Lal visits rain-affected areas across Jammu North, assesses damages

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 12: MLA Jammu North, Sham Lal Sharma, today visited several areas of his constituency affected by flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall, to assess the damage caused by the intense downpour a day earlier.

Accompanied by concerned officials, the MLA visited the affected localities, interacted with residents and listened to their concerns and grievances, assuring them of every possible assistance in addressing the difficulties caused by the flash floods.

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During the visit, Sharma issued on-the-spot directions to the concerned officials to assess the extent of damage caused by the flash floods and identify the restoration measures required in the affected areas. He stressed that the assessment should be completed promptly and that necessary remedial works should be undertaken on priority.

Sharma also held telephonic discussions with the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Municipal Commissioner, Jammu; and SDM Jammu North. He apprised them of the ground situation and urged them to ensure effective coordination among the concerned departments for comprehensive restoration of the flash flood-affected areas.

The MLA emphasized that restoration efforts must address the problems caused by the flash floods through planned and lasting measures rather than being limited to temporary relief. He directed the concerned authorities to take appropriate steps to ensure public safety, minimize inconvenience to residents and restore normal conditions at the earliest.

Sham Lal Sharma reiterated that the safety and well-being of residents remain a priority. He assured affected people that their concerns would be taken up with the concerned authorities and called for the prompt implementation of necessary relief and comprehensive restoration measures.