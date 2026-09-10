Sham Lal visits landslide-hit Kheri; seeks immediate relief, shelter

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 9: MLA Jammu North Sham Lal Sharma today visited the landslide-affected area of Teli Mohalla in Kheri, Panchayat Keran, to assess the damage and take stock of the difficulties being faced by local residents.

During the on-the-spot visit, Sharma interacted with affected families and residents and sought detailed feedback on their immediate requirements, including relief material, shelter and other essential supplies. The recent landslide has caused extensive damage to residential properties, with the houses of three families completely damaged and rendered unsafe.

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Taking serious note of the situation, Sharma stressed that the safety and basic needs of the affected families must be addressed on priority. He took cognizance of the inadequate relief available to the affected households and directed the concerned authorities to ensure immediate assistance.

Sharma also spoke to SDM North regarding arrangements for alternate accommodation for the three families whose houses have been completely damaged. He stressed that they should be shifted to safe shelter without delay, particularly in view of the possibility of further rainfall and the vulnerability of the affected area.

The MLA directed the concerned departments to ensure that ration, food supplies, relief material and other essential items reach the affected families by this evening. He also called for regular monitoring of the affected households so that their requirements could be assessed continuously and no genuine need remained unattended.

He further called for immediate deployment and coordination of available resources for relief and rescue operations and stressed the need for expediting restoration and rehabilitation measures.

Officers and field representatives from the Revenue Department, Flood Control Department, PHE, R&B and RDD/Block Administration were present during the visit. Sharma directed them to undertake a joint assessment of the affected area, coordinate relief and shelter arrangements and expedite necessary works related to safety, restoration and rehabilitation.