Sham Lal urges farmers to adopt modern horticulture practices

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 28: The Department of Horticulture Jammu organised an awareness camp-cum-plantation drive at Bhalwal to generate awareness among farmers about horticulture development programmes and to promote environmental conservation through plantation. More than 300 farmers, orchardists, Panchayat representatives and members of the local community participated.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Guest, Member Legislative Assembly Jammu North Sham Lal Sharma highlighted the importance of horticulture in strengthening the rural economy and enhancing farmers' income. He encouraged farmers to take advantage of the welfare schemes being implemented by the Department of Horticulture and adopt modern methods and practices. He also stressed the need to protect the environment through large-scale plantation and public participation.

Advertisement

Addressing the participants, Chief Horticulture Officer Jammu Rakesh Kotwal appealed the farmers to avail benefits under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) and the Jammu & Kashmir Competitiveness Improvement Project (JKCIP). These schemes provide financial assistance for the establishment of orchards, protected cultivation, irrigation facilities, farm mechanisation, post-harvest infrastructure, quality planting material and other horticulture-related activities aimed at increasing productivity and income.

District Level Subject Matter Specialist (Pomology) Vishal Magotra delivered a technical presentation on scientific orchard management, disease management and water conservation.

The District Panchayat Officer and the Block Development Officer assured full cooperation in spreading awareness about government schemes among the farming community through Panchayati Raj Institutions.

Experts interacted with the farmers and addressed their queries. Informative literature on horticulture schemes was distributed among the participants.

Among those present were District Panchayat Officer Jammu, Block Development Officer Bhalwal, Horticulture Development Officer Bhalwal and officers of the Horticulture and Rural Development Departments.

As part of the event, fruit saplings were planted by the dignitaries, officers, farmers and local residents.