Sham Lal reviews rural development works in Bhalwal, directs time-bound completion

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 13: MLA Jammu North Sham Lal Sharma today chaired a comprehensive review meeting of the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department at the Block Development Office (BDO), Bhalwal, to assess the progress of ongoing development works and review the status of completed projects across the block.

The meeting focused on strengthening rural infrastructure, improving the quality of public assets and ensuring effective implementation of Government-funded development schemes at the grassroot level.

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The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Panchayat Mukhtiar Sheikh, Executive Engineer, Rural Engineering Wing, Jammu, Satbir Singh, BDO Bhalwal Sunil Sharma, Assistant Executive Engineer, Rural Engineering Wing, Sub-Division Bhalwal, Mohammad Akram, besides Assistant Engineers, Junior Engineers, Panchayat Secretaries and other field functionaries.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the physical and financial progress of ongoing projects, completed works, pending activities and issues affecting their execution.

The officers were directed to provide a clear assessment of the progress achieved and identify the reasons behind delays, wherever applicable.

The MLA stressed the need for regular monitoring and physical inspection of development works to ensure transparency and accountability.

He directed the officers to strictly adhere to approved designs, estimates, technical specifications and prescribed quality standards.

Emphasizing the need for expeditious execution, the MLA directed the department to accelerate all pending works and ensure their completion within the stipulated timelines.

He made it clear that unnecessary delays in the tendering process and failure by contractors to complete allotted works within the contractual period would not be tolerated.

The MLA also stressed judicious and transparent utilization of public funds, directing that accountability be fixed wherever negligence or avoidable delays hamper development activities.

He called for better coordination among engineering staff, block-level officers and Panchayat functionaries to resolve bottlenecks and ensure balanced development across all Panchayats.

Reiterating his commitment to strengthening rural infrastructure and improving basic amenities across Jammu North, Sham Lal Sharma urged the officers and employees to work with sincerity, professionalism and a strong sense of public responsibility.