Sham Lal releases devotional bhajan “Mera Kasoor Kya Hai Maa”

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 10: Sham Lal Sharma, MLA Jammu North released “Mera Kasoor Kya Hai Maa,” a devotional bhajan dedicated to Bawe Wali Mata Ji, in a function held here today.

Addressing the gathering, Sham Lal Sharma appreciated the initiative and underscored the important role of devotional music in keeping spiritual traditions and cultural values alive.

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He observed that music rooted in faith has a unique ability to connect people with their heritage, strengthen spiritual bonds and bring communities together.

Sharma also appreciated the efforts of the team in creating a platform for local artists and encouraging young talent to explore their creative potential.

The bhajan, conceptualised by Khwaish Gupta and produced by Shivdeep Gupta and Priya Gupta, seeks to convey the emotions of a devotee through a heartfelt musical tribute to Mata Rani.

The project also marks the introduction of Rahul Thakyal as a singer by Khwaish Gupta Production.

The lyrics have been written by YashPal Yash, while the music has been composed and arranged by Dr. V. Kaith.

The project features Khwaish Gupta, Munish Manni, Sunny Arora, Devansh Gupta, Pooja Arora, Harash Gupta, Paras Heer, Niddha Mahajan, Swati Chib, Vishno Devi and Amit Kharra.

The bhajan has been directed by Ravi Sharma, with editing, visual effects and colour grading undertaken by Dhanraj Studioz.

Shabnam Makeovers has handled the makeup for the project.

Among others who attended the ceremony included Keshav Chopra and Ritika Trehan as guests of honour, Viney Gupta, Aman Saini, Garab Mahajan, Ravinder Kumar, Sunita Gupta, and Abhishek Gupta, Owner, MKK (Mazdoor Kissan Kiln) as the special guests.

The project is supported by Mulkh Raj Ashok Kumar Jewellers, with Mazdoor Kissan Kiln, Kailash Production, Public Jyoti Higher Secondary School and Combine Education as co-sponsors.

The organisers also acknowledged the support extended by Ujala Cygnus JK Medicity, Jammu.