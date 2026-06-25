Sham Lal Memorial Hockey tourney begins

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

POONCH, June 24: The prestigious Sham Lal Memorial Hockey Tournament commenced today at the Sports Stadium, Poonch, amid great enthusiasm and spirited participation from hockey teams across Jammu and Kashmir. The tournament was formally inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Poonch Ashok Kumar, who attended the opening ceremony as the chief guest.

Several distinguished personalities from civil society and the sports fraternity were present on the occasion, including Altaf Khawaja (XEn), Mohd Sayeed (ACR Poonch), Jasbir Singh (Principal, GDC Poonch), Mohammad Qasim (DYSSO), Narinder Singh Pradhan (President, DPGC), Anmol Singh (Chairman, Ramdas Seva Society Poonch), Manjeet Singh (ZPEO), Sarla Bakshi (ZPEO), Mushtaq Ahmed, and Rajinder Singh Toofan (Incharge, Sports Stadium Poonch).

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The tournament is being jointly organized by the Sham Lal Hockey Club BBSB and PHHC under the aegis of Hockey Jammu and Kashmir. Nine elite teams from different parts of the Union Territory are competing for the coveted title.

Chief guest appreciated the organizers for hosting a major sporting event in Poonch and paid tribute to the late Sham Lal Sharma for his immense contribution to the promotion of hockey in the region, particularly women’s hockey.

The opening day produced three exciting encounters. In the inaugural match, Hiranagar Club edged past MBS Club Simbal Camp by 3-2 in a closely fought contest, with Romi earning the Man of the Match award. In the second fixture, Hockey Baramulla registered a commanding 8-0 victory over Power House Hockey Club, while Jaipal Singh was declared Player of the Match for his outstanding performance. In the third match, Khalsa Club defeated BBSB Hockey by 3-2 in a thrilling encounter, with Jotveer Singh being named Player of the Match.

The tournament is being technically supervised by Hockey India-qualified national umpires along with experienced officials from the Jammu & Kashmir Sports Council and the Department of Youth Services and Sports to ensure smooth and professional conduct of the event.