Sham Lal lays foundation stone of Rs 2.65 cr development works

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 29: Former Minister and MLA Jammu North, Sham Lal Sharma, today laid the foundation stone for developmental works worth approximately Rs 2.65 crore under the Special Assistance Scheme for Capital Investment (SASCI) in Ward No. 59 and Ward No. 60 (Top Paloura) of Mandal Muthi-Paloura.

The projects include the construction and upgradation of lanes, drains and other essential civic infrastructure aimed at improving road connectivity, strengthening the drainage network and enhancing basic public amenities for the residents. The programme was attended by a large gathering of local residents, party workers and senior BJP leaders.

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Addressing the gathering, Sham Lal Sharma said that the development of Jammu North continues to remain his foremost priority and reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring balanced and inclusive growth across every ward of the constituency. He said that infrastructure development plays a vital role in improving the quality of life and that every sanctioned project is intended to address the genuine needs of the people while ensuring quality, transparency and timely execution. He added that the developmental works under SASCI would further strengthen civic infrastructure and contribute to planned urban development.

Sharma further said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India has consistently accorded priority to infrastructure-led growth and public welfare in Jammu and Kashmir. He stated that the benefits of centrally sponsored development initiatives are reaching the grassroots, enabling the execution of projects that create durable public assets and improve essential civic services. He reiterated that his endeavour would remain focused on ensuring that every locality of Jammu North receives its rightful share of development.

Among those present were BJP District Vice President Suresh Khajuria, District General Secretary Ravish Mengi, Former Councillor and Shakti Kendra Pramukh (Ward No. 59) Ashok Singh, Shakti Kendra Pramukh Joginder Singh, Bhanu Pratap Sharma, booth presidents, officers of the concerned departments, senior party functionaries, prominent citizens and a large number of local residents.