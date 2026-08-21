Sham Lal lays foundation stone of Rs 1.34 cr Veterinary Centre at Domana

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 20: In a significant initiative aimed at strengthening rural infrastructure and supporting the livestock-dependent economy, Sham Lal Sharma, MLA Jammu North, today laid the foundation stone for the upgradation and strengthening of the Veterinary Centre at Domana, Panchayat Raipur Lower Domana-A, under NABARD, at an estimated cost of Rs 134.33 lakh.

The Project will strengthen veterinary healthcare infrastructure and improve access to timely and quality animal healthcare services for livestock owners in the area.

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Speaking on the occasion, Sham Lal Sharma said that strengthening veterinary infrastructure is not only important for animal welfare but is also directly linked with the economic security and livelihoods of rural families. He said that livestock constitutes an important source of income and financial stability for many families, and ensuring healthy and productive livestock is therefore essential for strengthening the rural economy. He emphasized that development must reach the grassroots and directly benefit people whose livelihoods depend on agriculture and allied sectors.

Sharma said the upgraded facility will help livestock owners access veterinary care closer to their homes and reduce the difficulties associated with travelling long distances for treatment. He stressed the importance of preventive healthcare, timely treatment, vaccination, disease control and awareness among livestock owners, saying that a strong veterinary network is essential for improving animal health, productivity and reducing avoidable livestock losses.

He further said that strengthening allied sectors such as dairy farming, livestock rearing and other animal-based livelihoods can create greater economic opportunities in rural areas. "When we strengthen livestock healthcare, we are ultimately strengthening the income, resilience and economic security of rural families," he said. He appreciated NABARD and the concerned departments for supporting the project and called for its timely completion, quality execution and effective utilisation for the benefit of the people.

Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, Jammu, Dr. Zahid Saleem, said that strengthening veterinary infrastructure at the grassroots level is essential for delivering efficient animal healthcare services.

On the occasion, Assistant Engineer, PWD M&R, Shambhu Nath, along with the former Sarpanch, Shakti Kendra Pramukh, local residents and party workers, were present. The local residents welcomed the initiative and expressed gratitude for strengthening veterinary services in the area.