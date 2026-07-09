Sham Lal lays foundation stone for Rs 4.85 cr SASCI development works

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 8: MLA Jammu North, Sham Lal Sharma today laid the foundation stone for development works worth approximately Rs 4.85 crore under the SASCI Scheme in Ward No. 61, Saraswati Vihar.

The project comprises the construction and restoration of lanes, drains and other essential civic infrastructure aimed at improving road connectivity, strengthening the storm-water drainage network and expanding modern civic amenities.

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The proposed works have been designed to address long-pending infrastructural requirements of the area through the upgradation of basic civic infrastructure and the creation of durable public assets. Upon completion, the projects will facilitate improved road accessibility, efficient drainage, enhanced sanitation and better public convenience, thereby contributing significantly to the planned, balanced and sustainable development of Jammu North Assembly Constituency.

On the occasion, Sham Lal Sharma appreciated the Government of India for its continued commitment to strengthening urban infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir through the SASCI Scheme. He expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring sustained support for infrastructure projects that are transforming urban landscapes and improving the quality of civic services. He observed that the Centre's sustained investment in modern urban infrastructure reflects its commitment to inclusive growth, sustainable development and the creation of resilient public assets that will benefit present and future generations alike.

The MLA reiterated that infrastructure development remains central to his vision for Jammu North and affirmed his commitment to ensuring equitable development across every ward of the constituency. He stated that a series of developmental projects relating to roads, drainage systems, public utilities and other civic infrastructure are being implemented with a focus on quality, transparency and timely execution.

The foundation stone laying ceremony was attended by Shabab Rizvi; Mandal President Pankaj Padha; former Councillor (Ward No 61) Mohinder Kumar; Executive Engineer, Jammu Municipal Corporation, Sahil Arora; Assistant Executive Engineer along with officers of the Jammu Municipal Corporation, party functionaries, distinguished citizens and local residents.