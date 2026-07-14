Sham Lal inaugurates Rs 2.31 cr flood protection works in Ward No. 65

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 13: Continuing the momentum of infrastructure development across Jammu North Assembly Constituency, MLA Sham Lal Sharma today inaugurated the construction of Gabion (Crate) Structures along a nallah in Ward No. 65, Patoli Brahmana under the SASCI Scheme.

The project was executed by the Flood Control Department, entails an investment of approximately Rs 2.31 crore.

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The proposed gabion structures will play a crucial role in stabilizing vulnerable stretches of the nallah, preventing soil erosion and minimizing damage caused during heavy rainfall and flash floods.

The project will not only strengthen the flood management system but also enhance the resilience of the area against natural calamities while protecting critical infrastructure and improving the overall safety of nearby habitations.

Speaking on the occasion, Sham Lal expressed his gratitude to the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for sanctioning substantial financial assistance under the SASCI Scheme for the restoration of infrastructure damaged due to floods and other natural calamities in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Centre's timely support has enabled the execution of critical flood protection and restoration projects, which are strengthening vulnerable areas, safeguarding public infrastructure and enhancing disaster resilience," he said.

Reiterating his commitment to the comprehensive development of Jammu North, Sharma stated that strengthening flood protection infrastructure is an integral part of planned and sustainable development.

He directed the concerned officers to ensure strict adherence to technical specifications, maintain the highest standards of quality and complete the project within the stipulated timeframe so that the intended benefits reach the people at the earliest.

Among others who were present included Chairman, Yogananda Engineering College, Vidhi Singh Jamwal; mandal president Pankaj Padha; former Councillor (Ward No. 63) Kuldeep Singh and others.