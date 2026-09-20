Shakti Raj lays foundation stone of KM 3rd of Bhagwah to Dessa Road

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Sept 19: MLA Doda West, Shakti Raj Parihar on Saturday laid foundation stone of KM 3rd of Bhagwah to Dessa Road to Chulas-Dhanan.

Addressing the people gathered on the occasion Shakti Raj said that he is overwhelmed by the warm and affectionate welcome accorded by the people of Bhagwah.

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He said that the 14.6 KM road project from Bhagwah to Dessa via Chulas-Dhanan has been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 42.8 crore. This long-pending demand of the people has been fulfilled and this road will prove to be a game changer for the entire area.

He further said that this road will not only provide better connectivity to the remote villages of Chulas, Dhanan and Dessa but will also boost economic activities, improve access to health and education facilities and connect the region with urban area.

He assured the people that the commitment for development of Bhagwah-Dessa belt will continue with full dedication.