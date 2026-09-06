Shakti Parihar starts work on PMGSY road

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Sept 5: MLA Doda West, Shakti Raj Parihar here today started work on a road from Chill to Kundi-Kori-Gowari.This important project has been sanctioned under PMGSY-IV, Batch-I (2026-2027), with a total length of 7.660 km and a sanctioned cost of Rs. 22.7 Crore and it falls under Block Assar, District Doda.Addressing the gathering, MLA Parihar said that this road was a long-pending demand of the people of Chill, Kundi, Kori and Gowari areas and on completion it will provide all-weather connectivity to these villages and will also connect Doda with Ramban District, thereby opening new avenues of development for the entire area.He also said that connecting every remote and far-flung village of Doda West with road remains his prime commitment.A large number of locals, PRI members and party workers were also present on the occasion.