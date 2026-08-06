Shailendra Kumar chairs review meeting of State Taxes Deptt

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 5: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Finance, Shailendra Kumar, today chaired a review meeting of the State Taxes Department, Kashmir Division, here today to assess the revenue generation, statutory compliance and operational efficiency across all circles.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner State Taxes, J&K, P.K. Bhat; Additional Commissioner State Taxes, Kashmir, Parveez Ahmad Raina; Additional Commissioner TPAR, Kishori Lal; Deputy Commissioners of State Taxes Department and State Taxes Officers representing all Circles of the Kashmir Division.

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During the meeting, the ACS conducted a detailed circle-wise performance evaluation, scrutinizing key parameters including Input Tax Credit (ITC) verification, return filing compliance (GSTR-3B and GSTR-1), recovery of pending tax arrears, scrutiny of returns and enforcement operations across Kashmir Division.

Reiterating the core policy directives outlined in the recently held review meeting in Jammu, Shailendra Kumar emphasized that the State Taxes Department must adopt a dual strategy focused on augmenting revenue collection while ensuring a business-friendly environment.

He said that the tax administration must pivot towards a facilitator-first model, instructing the officers to guide the taxpayers and simplify compliance processes. “Facilitation, guidance and tax education must be the cornerstone of our operations. While evasion and deliberate non-compliance will be met with firm enforcement actions under the GST framework, taxpayers making genuine efforts to comply must be supported without undue hindrance or harassment,” maintained the ACS.

Commissioner State Taxes assured that the department is committed to achieve its targets through enhanced capacity building, automated discrepancy tracking and transparent taxpayer outreach programmes across both Jammu and Kashmir divisions.