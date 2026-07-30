Shailender promoted to Super Time Scale-I

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 29: Jammu and Kashmir Government has promoted senior JKPS officer Shailender Singh, SSP, to the Super Time Scale-I (Level 13A: Rs 1,31,100-2,16,600) of the Pay Matrix with immediate effect.

According to an order issued today by the Home Department, the promotion has been accorded following a reference received from the CID, J&K.