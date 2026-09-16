Shahzad Bhatti Network Declared Banned Terrorist Outfit Under UAPA

NEW DELHI, Sep 16: The government has declared Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

A gazette notification issued by the Union Home Affairs on Wednesday invoked Section 35(1)(a) of the UAPA to add "Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN)" to the First Schedule of the Act, which lists banned terrorist outfits.

The notification cited criminal cases against alleged SBN members under such laws as the UAPA, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act, Explosives Act, Information Technology Act, and Prevention of Defacement of Property Act. (AGENCIES)