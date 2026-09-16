Shahr-e-Khaas deserves special attention: Sagar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 15: Senior National Conference leader and MLA Khanyar, Ali Mohd Sagar today conducted an extensive tour of several areas of Srinagar City, taking stock of public grievances, local issues and ongoing development works. He assured residents that timely redressal of public grievances and provision of basic amenities remain among the foremost priorities of the government.

On the occasion, Sagar said that the Omar Government is making full use of available resources to advance public welfare, development and improvement of basic infrastructure. He said several measures are underway to improve roads, drainage, drinking water, electricity, healthcare and other essential services while long-pending public issues are being addressed on priority basis.

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Sagar said keeping in view the historic importance and dense population of Shahr-e-Khaas, special attention is being accorded to strengthening its basic infrastructure, improving drainage systems, upgrading roads and link roads and providing better civic amenities to the people.

During the visit, NC leader paid obeisance at the shrine of Syed Sahib in Kawdara and interacted with local residents to hear their concerns. He took note of the long-pending drainage issue in the area and assured the people that the matter would be taken up with the concerned authorities and effective steps initiated for its early resolution.

Sagar also visited Khwaja Bazaar along with revenue officials and met families affected with the recent fire incident. Expressing sympathy and solidarity with the affected families, he assured them of all possible assistance and announced financial assistance of Rs 80,000 from his Constituency Development Fund (CDF) for the victims.

Local residents expressed gratitude to Sagar for visiting the affected areas personally, taking stock of their problems and pursuing the early resolution of several long-standing grievances. Sagar said National Conference remains committed to its mission of public service, and taking every possible step to safeguard the welfare, dignity and quality of life of the people.