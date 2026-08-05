Shahnawaz calls on CM, seeks spl relief package

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 4: Senior Congress leader and DCC president Poonch, Shahnawaz Choudhary, today called on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at the Civil Secretariat, Srinagar, and submitted a detailed memorandum seeking immediate relief, rehabilitation and long-term reconstruction measures for the people affected by the recent cloudbursts and flash floods in the Pir Panjal region in general and Poonch district in particular.

During the meeting, Shahnawaz Choudhary apprised the Chief Minister of the unprecedented devastation caused by the disaster, which claimed 26 precious lives, affected hundreds of families, completely damaged more than 100 residential houses, partially damaged over 200 houses, washed away agricultural land, livestock and household belongings, and caused extensive destruction to roads, bridges, schools, drinking water schemes, irrigation channels and other public infrastructure.

Advertisement

Having personally visited the affected villages, Shahnawaz Choudhary conveyed the immense hardship and trauma being faced by the victims and urged the Government to declare the recent cloudburst and flash flood devastation as a natural calamity and announce a comprehensive special relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction package for the affected areas.

In the memorandum, he demanded enhanced compensation for fully damaged and partially damaged residential houses, enhanced ex gratia for the famithose who lost their lives, permanent rehabilitation of landless families, restoration of damaged public infrastructure on a mission mode, construction of flood protection structures, relocation of highly vulnerable habitations, strengthening of disaster preparedness, and continuation of search and recovery operations until every missing person is accounted for. He also sought a dedicated rehabilitation package for the affected families of the Pir Panjal region. He requested CM to personally visit Pir Panjal region and assess loss of lives and property on the ground.

During the meeting, Chief Minister assured Choudhary that the Government would provide land for house construction to those families whose land had been completely washed away in the floods, rendering them landless. The Chief Minister also gave a patient hearing to the issues raised in the memorandum and assured that the genuine concerns of the affected people would be addressed on priority. He also assured that he will visit Pir Panjal region.