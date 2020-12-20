‘Shahidi Diwas’ of Guru Teg Bahadur observed

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 20: The 345th Martyrs Day (Shahidi Diwas) of Shri Guru Teh Bahadur was observed with great religious fervour across the region today.

In this connection, a religious function was organised at Gurdwara Yaadgar Sant Thakur Bhai Rocha Singh, Gurdwara Singh Sabha Sector 14, Nanak Nagar Jammu. The programme was organised by Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee under the direct supervision of Mahant Manjeet Singh Ji, head priest, Dera Nangali Sahib, Poonch.

A large number of devotees participated in the programme to seek blessings of Great Guru who sacrificed his life for humanity and religion. Hazoori Ragi Jathas of Bhai Jagir Singh, Bhai Kamaljeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh and Istri Satsang Jatha recited Gurbani Kirtan. Besides 15 children also participated in this religious function and threw light on the sacrifices of Guru Teg Bahadur by way of reciting Kirtan and reading poems.

On this occasion, Mahant Manjeet Singh Ji inaugurated newly constructed Darshan Deodi of Gurdwara. He also highlighted brief history of sacrifices of great Guru while speaking on the occasion.

Dr Surjit Singh Raina, general secretary, Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, in his concluding remarks extended gratitude to Mahant Manjeet Singh Ji and other dignitaries.