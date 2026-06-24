Shahid, Yadav appointed Nodal officers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 23: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has appointed two senior IAS officers as Nodal Officers for the smooth conduct of the annual Shri Amarnath Yatra-2026.

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According to an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), Commissioner/ Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, has been designated as the Nodal Officer for the Pahalgam axis, while Rahul Yadav, Managing Director of J&K Power Development Corporation and holding additional charge of Managing Director, JKPCL, has been appointed as the Nodal Officer for the Baltal axis.

The officers have been directed to closely monitor and liaise with all concerned agencies involved in the conduct of Shri Amarnath Yatra and report to Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnath Shrine Board on regular basis.