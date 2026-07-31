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Home / Govt Orders / Shahid Latif Given Addl Charge As Chief Engineer Mechanical & Hospital Deptt

Shahid Latif Given Addl Charge As Chief Engineer Mechanical & Hospital Deptt

JAMMU, July 31: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has assigned the additional charge of Chief Engineer, Mechanical & Hospital Department, Jammu, to Shahid Latif, In-charge Superintending Engineer, Mechanical & Hospital Circle, Jammu, following the superannuation of Harsharan Singh. According to...

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Daily Excelsior
05:49 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, July 31: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has assigned the additional charge of Chief Engineer, Mechanical & Hospital Department, Jammu, to Shahid Latif, In-charge Superintending Engineer, Mechanical & Hospital Circle, Jammu, following the superannuation of Harsharan Singh.

According to a Government order issued by the Public Works (R&B) Department, Latif will discharge the responsibilities of the post in addition to his existing duties with immediate effect.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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