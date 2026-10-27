Shaheen lays foundation stones of two major bridges worth Rs 10.20 cr

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Oct 26: MLA Banihal-Gool constituency, Sajjad Shaheen today laid the foundation stones of two major bridge projects at Nagbal and Ratherpora, involving a combined estimated cost of Rs 10.20 crore.

The two projects include the Nagbal Bridge near the old Toll Post on the National Highway, estimated to cost Rs 4.50 crore, and the Ratherpora Bridge at Tantraypora, with an estimated cost of Rs 5.70 crore.

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Speaking on the occasion, Sajjad Shaheen said that Banihal-Gool had faced a prolonged development deficit over the decades and that concerted efforts were now being made to address longstanding infrastructure requirements through sustained engagement with the Government and the concerned departments.

Referring to the ongoing infrastructure initiatives, Shaheen said that several important road projects had been sanctioned and taken up under PMGSY, while bridge construction and connectivity works were being pursued to improve access to remote and far-flung habitations. He added that substantial allocations had also been secured for school infrastructure, smart classrooms and other educational facilities, alongside initiatives aimed at strengthening healthcare services and improving basic amenities.

Highlighting the tourism potential of Banihal-Gool, the MLA said that efforts were also underway to develop scenic destinations and promote eco-tourism, thereby generating livelihood opportunities for local youth and strengthening the rural economy.

Shaheen reiterated that equitable development across all areas of Banihal-Gool remained a priority, with particular emphasis on villages and habitations that had remained underserved for years. He said that further efforts would continue to ensure the timely implementation of development projects and improved delivery of essential services.

Executive Engineer R&B Division Banihal Mohd Iqbal Ganai, AEE Naseer Ahmed Wani, prominent party functionaries and office bearers including Ilyas Ahmed Wani, Nisar Ahmed Sohil, Abdul Gani Wani, Munir Ahmed Bhat, Mukhtiar Ahmed Sheikh, Bashir Ahmed Wani, Abdul Rashid Sheikh, Abdul Hamid Khan, Rayees Ahmed Khandey, Farooq Ahmed Khan, Waseem Ahmed Wani and Azam Ahmed were present on the occasion.