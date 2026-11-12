Shaheen lays foundation stones of 2 major road projects

Excelsior Correspondent

GOOL, Nov 11: MLA Banihal, Sajjad Shaheen here today laid the foundation stones for two major road projects in Gool Sub-Division, involving a combined estimated cost of about Rs. 35 crore.

These projects include construction and maintenance of Kalimasta-Astanmarg road via High School Gagra in Block Gund Dharam, at an estimated cost of Rs. 24.50 crore and the road from near High School Dachan to Bass in Block Gool, costing Rs. 10.46 crore.

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Speaking on the occasion, Shaheen said that road connectivity is not merely about constructing roads but about connecting people with opportunities, essential services and the mainstream of development.

Highlighting initiatives in the education sector, Shaheen said that considerable attention has been given to strengthening school infrastructure.

On the healthcare front, the MLA said that efforts are underway to strengthen existing health institutions and improve healthcare delivery.

He further highlighted initiatives in tourism and public infrastructure.

The MLA expressed gratitude to CM Omar Abdullah for his continued support and cooperation in addressing the developmental requirements of Banihal-Gool.

Former DDC Chairperson, Dr. Shamshada Shan, former DDC Councillor, Sakhi Mohammad Choudhary, former BDC Chairperson, Shakeela Begum, Zonal NC vice president, Gulzar Ahmed Shan, Block presidents Ahmadullah Naik, Jan Mohammad Chandail, Mohd Afzal Giri, Gulzar Manhas, Choudhary Tahir and several other party functionaries, local representatives and residents were also present on the occasion.