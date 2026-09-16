Shaheen dedicates Sangaldan receiving station to people

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Sept 15: MLA Banihal-Gool Sajjad Shaheen today dedicated the augmented power receiving station at Sangaldan to the people, marking a significant step towards strengthening the power infrastructure and improving electricity supply in the Gool area.

The capacity of the receiving station has been enhanced from 3.15 MVA to 6.30 MVA, which is expected to reduce overloading, minimise power interruptions and improve the reliability and quality of electricity supply to Sangaldan and adjoining areas.

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With the augmentation of this station, three receiving stations in the Banihal-Gool constituency have now been strengthened, as part of the ongoing efforts to upgrade the power distribution network across the constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, Shaheen said that reliable electricity supply is a basic necessity and that people living in hilly and far-flung areas deserve dependable power infrastructure.

“The augmentation of the Sangaldan Receiving Station will help address overloading and existing supply constraints and provide considerable relief to consumers. Strengthening power infrastructure across Banihal-Gool remains one of our key priorities,” he said.

Shaheen expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and the concerned departments for supporting the strengthening of power infrastructure in the constituency. He said the Government was committed to extending development and essential services to remote and mountainous areas.

During his two-day visit to Gool, the MLA also inaugurated the BDO Office-cum-BDC Building at Sangaldan, constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs 45 lakh. He said the facility would strengthen administrative infrastructure and facilitate better delivery of public services.

He also inaugurated the BDO Office Building at Dharam, describing it as an important addition to the local administrative infrastructure that would improve accessibility of government services for people residing in the area.

Shaheen further addressed a public darbar at Sangaldan, attended by a large number of people from different areas.

On the occasion, several political workers associated with the PDP joined the National Conference and expressed their resolve to work for strengthening the party and its organisation in the area. Shaheen welcomed them into the National Conference fold and said their joining would further strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

Former DDC Chairperson Shamshada Shan, besides party Block presidents, senior party workers and prominent citizens, accompanied the MLA during the visit.