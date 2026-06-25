Shah to chair NCORD meeting tomorrow to achieve PM’s vision of drug-free India

HM to virtually inaugurate NCB office in Jammu

*108 representatives from States/ UTs including J&K to attend

Sanjeev Pargal

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JAMMU, June 24: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will virtually inaugurate Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal offices in Jammu and Guwahati on June 26 from Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi when he will chair the 10th apex-level meeting of the Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD).

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The NCB's new office has been constructed at Narwal on outskirts of the Jammu City. The full-fledged NCB office at Jammu with adequate staff will further strengthen the efforts to control narcotics and narco-terror in Jammu and Kashmir where 100-day Nasha Mukt Abhiyan led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is going on. The LG has already toured all 20 districts of the Union Territory leading padyatras against the drug menace.

With credible evidence of narcotics funding being used for terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, the JKP, NCB, Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and various other agencies are engaged in smashing the narco-terror network by apprehending drug dealers, razing and confiscating their properties and feeezing their bank accounts.

The New Delhi meeting, being organized by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday will play a crucial role in further strengthening the Government's efforts to achieve PM Narendra Modi's vision of a drug-free India, an official statement issued ahead of the meeting today, said.

The meeting will be attended by key stakeholders from 44 Central Ministries and Departments, along with 108 representatives from State/UT Governments and Drug Law Enforcement Agencies in hybrid mode, the statement said.

Officers from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will also attend.

“The meeting will provide a platform for a comprehensive review and assessment of the collective efforts undertaken by all concerned stakeholders in combating the drug menace in the country. The deliberations will enable the participating States, departments and agencies to move forward with renewed vigour and commitment towards achieving the goal of effective narcotics control,'' the statement said.

While underscoring the need for a whole-of-government approach to effectively combating the drug menace in the country, the high-level meeting will deliberate on key issues relating to effectively combat drug trafficking & drug abuse across the country over the next three years.

The meeting is expected to reinforce the Government's 'Zero Tolerance Policy' against drug trafficking in the country as emphasized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A `Vision Document' on Narcotics Control (2026-2029) will be released by Home Minister Amit Shah at the meeting. The document has been prepared through wide-ranging consultations with concerned Central Government Departments, Drug Law Enforcement Agencies and other stakeholders, the statement said, adding the Vision Document will provide a shared roadmap for addressing the demand-reduction, supply-reduction and harm-reduction aspects of the drug menace.

``The roadmap which envisages network centric enforcement approach, also includes the actions to be taken to meet the challenges of synthetic drugs, darknet-enabled trafficking, keeping youth away from drugs, expanding the reach of treatment and rehabilitation centres for drug users, among other measures in a coordinated and sustained manner over the next three years,'' the statement said.

The Vision Document clearly defines responsibilities, timelines and measurable targets for all stakeholders while integrating enforcement, demand reduction, rehabilitation, public awareness, capacity building, and inter-agency coordination.

``It will serve as a guiding framework for policy formulation, implementation and institutional strengthening across the country to curb the menace of drugs,'' as per the statement.

Shah will also release NCB Annual Report- 2025 at the meeting.

The Drug Disposal Fortnight Campaign, a special drive to destroy narcotics, is also being launched. During the fortnight, approximately 2,09,500 kg of drugs worth Rs 6,000 crore are expected to be destroyed across India, in accordance with the law, by various Central and State law-enforcement agencies.