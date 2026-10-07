BHOPAL, Oct 6: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the groundbreaking ceremony for Asia's first Telephone Manufacturing Zone (TMZ) in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, on October 29, according to a statement.

More than 24 global companies investing in this proposed TMZ in the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Counter Magnet City (SADA) will also perform groundbreaking ceremonies for their projects on this occasion, the release said on Tuesday.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inspected the land earmarked for the TMZ in September and said that so far, 24 companies have submitted investment proposals totalling Rs 5,500 crore, which will create approximately 18,000 jobs.

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He also said Gwalior is poised to emerge as a major hub for the country's telecom manufacturing sector.

According to a statement by Scindia's office, Home Minister Shah will attend the groundbreaking ceremony for this ambitious project on October 29.

It said the project will not only attract large-scale industrial investment to Gwalior, but will also develop a comprehensive ecosystem of manufacturing units, technological innovation, and new employment opportunities related to the telecom sector.

It stated that the project's progress, land, investment, infrastructure, and industrial requirements are being worked on continuously.

The project aims to create a comprehensive industrial ecosystem encompassing design, research and development, testing, and innovation, along with the manufacturing of telecom equipment and various components.

The TMZ is planned to be developed under a special 'plug-and-play' model, similar to a Special Economic Zone.

Under this model, companies will be provided with ready-made infrastructure, shared facilities, and the necessary industrial environment, enabling them to commence their manufacturing activities within a short time.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Central Telecommunications Department and the Madhya Pradesh government for the establishment of the TMZ in July 2026.

Subsequently, investor roadshows were organised under the leadership of Scindia and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The Union government is providing 100 per cent financial assistance of Rs 493 crore for the infrastructure of the first phase of the project.

The Madhya Pradesh government has provided approximately 170 acres of land free of cost. A special purpose vehicle (SPV) formed for implementing the project will have a 51 per cent stake for the Madhya Pradesh government and a 49 per cent stake for the Department of Telecommunications.

The statement said this partnership between the Union and state governments will play a key role in timely implementation of the project, developing industrial infrastructure, and providing necessary facilities to investors.

This will be Amit Shah's second visit to Madhya Pradesh in October. He recently attended the Cowherd Gau Palak sammelan in Bhopal and inaugurated an exhibition on the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. (PTI)