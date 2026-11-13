Shah Rukh Khan says having a home was his biggest dream, recalls buying first house with Gauri

DUBAI, Nov 12: A home is where one's story begins and it can become an emotion, an identity and a source of pride for a person, says Shah Rukh Khan, recalling how he did not have a home of his own until he got married and bought his first house with wife Gauri.

Speaking at the launch of "Shahrukhz Residences by Danube", a residential project named after him, in Dubai on Thursday, the 61-year-old actor said he believes the nicest word in the universe is home.

"A house, a home is where your story begins. I have always believed that. I am a big believer in a home, a house, a place to live in. Home is where you start from. In fact, home is the nicest word in the universe.

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"Home is a word that sometimes becomes an emotion. Sometimes it becomes an identity, sometimes it becomes a matter of pride, and sometimes it becomes our very life," he said.

SRK, whose Mumbai home Mannat is among the city's most iconic landmarks, recalled how he grew up without a home of his own after losing his parents early in life.

"To be honest, I am somebody who came from a background where my parents died early. This is not a sob story. This is how it was. I didn't have a house. So my biggest yearning in life; of course, I love my films, I love my family, I love my work, but the only thing I love more than anything else in the world is to have a house," he said.

"But I have been fortunate. God has been kind. And the reason for a house or a home is because I didn't have one till I got married and we bought our first house. The first house Gauri and I bought was beyond our means, and the last house, Mannat, that we bought was also beyond our means," he said.

Khan said his three children -- Aryan, Suhana and Abram -- often tease him for wanting to buy a house whenever he visits a city he likes.

"They make fun of me. If I am driving in some city and I like the city, my first words are, 'Let's buy a house here.' So my kids say, 'Papa, we can't possibly buy a house everywhere'," he said.

At the event, the sprawling residential project "Shahrukhz Residences by Danube" was launched in Dubai's Maritime City. The fully furnished waterfront development features penthouses designed by SRK's wife Gauri Khan.

Danube Properties said all its penthouses, each priced at Rs 50 crore, were sold out on the first day of the launch.

"We all take pride in naming our homes. To know that people may choose my name as the address of their home, that's a feeling I have never experienced before. It's extremely humbling. So thank you for making this possible," he said.

According to Khan, home is a place where people can unwind or recuperate from both personal and professional setbacks.

"I tell this to everyone, that in life, good things happen and bad things happen. There are good days, there are bad days, there are sad days, there are happy days, there are wonderful days, then there are very depressing days. But when you finally come knocking, you need to come back to your own home. Why? Because you regenerate there, you figure things out again and go back to face the harsh world again."

He encouraged people to pursue their dream of owning a home and said that faith and determination could help them achieve it.

"I just want to tell everyone that when you want to buy your dream house, Allah helps you. Bhagwan helps you. God helps you. If you pray for a home, if you desire it with all your heart, then you will get the most beautiful home in your life, because the Almighty is always going to give you the house of your dreams.

"So think big, believe big and trust in yourself and God that you will have the house of your dreams," Khan added. (PTI)