Shah reviews NCSS at Apex Committee meeting, decision to be conveyed soon

Hike in incentives, adjustment of units under consideration

*Progress of past 5 years discussed

Sanjeev Pargal

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JAMMU, July 11: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today chaired Apex Committee meeting on industrial development in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in New Delhi but a final decision on increase incentives from present Rs 28,400 crore or adjust more units from within the saved amount is expected to be conveyed shortly.

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While no official statement was issued after the review meeting, sources told the Excelsior that progress of the New Central Sector Scheme (NCSS) was reviewed for the past five years and there was satisfaction that the scheme has progressed very well and its results are being seen on the ground while in the upcoming months, there will be more industrialization leading to generation of employment opportunities.

The meeting was also attended by other Apex Committee members including Industry and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and top officials of the MHA, DPIIT and the UT administration.

``The discussions centered around two major factors. One, the increase in package from Rs 28,400 crore as has been demanded by the UT administration for adjustment of more units. And, second, adjustment of the units within the amount saved by the Industry and Commerce Department,'' the sources said, adding a decision will be taken shortly by the MHA in consultations with the Union Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

The UT administration is quite confident on the outcome of the meeting, the sources said.

The NCSS was launched on April 1, 2021 amounting to Rs 28,400 crore and will continue till 2037 though entire amount meant for incentives has already been exhausted with registration of 971 units. The administration of Jammu and Kashmir sought that the incentive amount be increased to Rs 75,000 crore to adjust all other units which have applied for registration in the UT as there has been massive response to the scheme and more proposals have been received.

Many industrial houses which have applied for registration under the NCSS had pinned hopes on the Apex Committee meeting. Sources said the Centre's decision will be known shortly especially after minutes of the meeting are released.

Over the months, the UT administration has been forcefully following the NCSS with the Union Ministries of Home and Industry & Commerce.

It may be mentioned here that entire amount to the tune of Rs 28,400 crore has already been exhausted with registration of 971 units. In view of this, the administration has sought increase in the package plus registration of more units from the saved amount. The registered units will avail incentives till 2037 and run their businesses in different parts of the Union Territory generating employment and other facilities.

As per the proposal drafted by the UT administration besides increase in the amount of incentives, the DPIIT and MHA have been urged to consider registration of around 150 more units from out of Rs 28,400 crore worth industrial package as nearly Rs 7,000 crore have been saved from reduced GST and plant machinery cost from 971 units already registered under the package.

If the package is extended beyond Rs 28,400 crore, then many more units will be registered,'' the sources disclosed and noted that at present at least 570 applications complete in all respects have been pending with the Department of Industries for registrations in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government had in April 2021 unveiled Jammu and Kashmir Industrial Policy worth Rs 28,400 crore aimed at giving industrial boost to the UT and generate three lakh jobs. Later, it was presumed that number of the jobs generation from the policy could go up.