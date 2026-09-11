Shah meets Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, holds talks on natural farming, solar energy

NEW DELHI, Sep 10 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday met Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, the 50th Imam of the Ismaili Muslims, and discussed strengthening cooperation in social development, irrigation, cooperatives, natural farming, including millets and solar energy.

Shah said India cherishes its bond with the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) -- a non-profit global organisation currently headed by Prince Rahim Aga Khan V.

"Our discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in social development, irrigation, cooperatives, natural farming, including millets and solar energy," he said on X.

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"Reaffirmed our shared commitment to advancing these partnerships for sustainable development and the greater good of humanity," he added.

Earlier, Prince Rahim Aga Khan V met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President C P Radhakrishnan.

He began his India visit on September 9 following an invitation from the vice president. He will be in India until September 15.

He will be later visiting Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Hyderabad, where the AKDN is involved in various development and community initiatives.

AKDN has operated in India since 1978.

This is his first visit to India since his accession as the 50th Imam of the Ismaili community. (PTI)