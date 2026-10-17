Shah lays foundation stone for 81-foot Lord Shiva statue in Gandhinagar district

AHMEDABAD, Oct 16: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday laid the foundation stone for an 81-foot-tall statue of Lord Shiva at the Varadayini Mata Temple at Rupal in Gandhinagar district during his visit to Gujarat.

Accompanied by his family, Shah also visited the Bahucharaji Mata Temple in Mansa in the district, offered prayers and participated in 'aarti' in the evening on the sixth day of Sharadiya Navratri.

"Shah visited the renowned Varadayini Mata Temple at Rupal in Gandhinagar district and offered prayers. On the occasion, he also performed the foundation stone-laying ceremony for an 81-foot-tall statue of Lord Shiva," according to a release issued by the BJP's Gandhinagar Lok Sabha media department.

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The BJP leader is the Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar.

In the morning, he visited Prerna Tirth Jain Derasar in Ahmedabad's Satellite area where he sought blessings of spiritual leader Gachchhadhipati Pujya Nar Ratna Surishwarji Maharaj, the release said.

He later visited Shri Vishwanandikar Jain Sangh in the Paldi area of Ahmedabad, where he met Gachchhadhipati Pujya Uday Ratna Surishwarji Maharaj Saheb, another spiritual leader, and sought his blessings, it added.

On the occasion, Shah expressed his respect for the spiritual values of Jainism and its tradition of saints.

On Friday night, the BJP leader is slated to participate in a garba event organized by the Navratri Yuvak Mandal in Gandhinagar's Kolavada area during the ongoing Navratri festival, as per an official schedule. (PTI)