Amreli (Gujarat), Aug 27: Union minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Gujarat has undergone a major transformation in water management after Narendra Modi became the state chief minister in 2001, and claimed that the state did not witness a drought-like situation in the last 25 years.

Shah was speaking after inaugurating a 21-acre lake developed by a trust run by diamond baron and Padma Shri recipient Savjibhai Dholakia at Dudhala village in Gujarat's Amreli district.

Recalling the severe droughts of 1985, 1986 and 1987, the Home and Cooperation Minister alleged that corruption was rampant under the then Congress government, including in the government-run Rafaleshwar cattle camp during the drought period.

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"If we create a system to save every single drop of rain and ensure it seeps into the earth, the threat of drought will never loom over our country and state. During that drought, the Congress government was in power, and major scandals, like the Rafaleshwar scam, took place," said Shah.

"We were young then. People were engaged in drought relief work, digging pits and filling them back so that they could earn daily wages. We distributed 250 grams of sukhdi (a sweet) and old sandals collected from homes to people suffering because of the drought," Shah said.

He recalled seeing a public water tap near a bus stand in Rajkot which had been lowered into a pit because the water pressure was too weak to reach ground level.

"Such was the situation before Narendrabhai became chief minister in 2001," Shah said, claiming that Modi's policies transformed Saurashtra and north Gujarat from drought-prone regions into areas with improved water availability.

He said the Modi government in the state constructed 1.5 lakh check dams in a single year in 2003 and later expanded water conservation efforts through projects such as the Narmada canal network, SAUNI Yojana and Sujalam Sufalam Yojana.

The foundation stone of the Narmada project was laid by then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1964, but its gates were opened after Modi became the prime minister, Shah said.

The Modi government had given institutional importance to water management by creating the Ministry of Jal Shakti after Modi became prime minister, according to him.

The Union minister also referred to desilting of reservoirs, drip and sprinkler irrigation and the 'Catch the Rain' campaign as measures aimed at improving water conservation.

"After becoming Prime Minister, Narendra Modi established the Ministry of Jal Shakti. Everyone believed in the mantra of 'Water is life,' but previous governments never established such a Ministry," said Shah.

He said Narmada water had since reached Saurashtra, Kutch and Khavda, while surplus water was channelled to reservoirs and rivers under the SAUNI Yojana.

According to Shah, around 10,000 lakes in north and central Gujarat were filled with Narmada water, while water conservation became a mass movement involving the government, individuals and local communities.

He said there was a major geographical imbalance in Gujarat's water resources before 2001, with a large share of water concentrated in Bharuch despite most of the population living in other regions.

"Through human effort, public awareness and a mass movement, efforts were made to correct this imbalance," Shah said, adding that check dams, lakes and other water conservation structures had helped raise groundwater levels and boost agriculture.

Referring to the newly-inaugurated lake, Shah said Dholakia had built 208 lakes during his lifetime and that the work had significantly helped groundwater recharge in the region.

Dholakia had told him that the 21-acre lake, measuring around 360 metres in length, 260 metres in width and four metres in depth, would store a large quantity of water and had helped revive wells in the area, Shah said.

He praised Dholakia for his contribution to water conservation and said national civilian honours such as the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan and Bharat Ratna were not meant for "families or acquaintances".

"Despite building 208 lakes, Savjibhai said, 'I didn't even submit an application, and they awarded me the Padma Shri'. Savjibhai, after doing so much work for water conservation by building 208 lakes, if you had to apply for it, our government would be considered blind," said Shah.

"The Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, and Bharat Ratna -- these awards are not for families or acquaintances. These awards are meant for those who dedicate their entire lives to the poor of Mother India without any desire for praise," Shah added.

Shah said Gujarat had faced concerns of a possible drought this year due to the El Nino effect but the kind of situation witnessed during the droughts of the 1980s had not returned.

"Since Modi became the Chief Minister, Gujarat has not witnessed a single drought up to the year 2026. This time, everyone was saying that a drought was imminent because of El Nino. Though there was less rainfall in some villages, the dire need to take cattle and migrate towards south Gujarat - that situation never arose.

"Today, Gujarat is truly drought-free. Lakes have increased, check dams have multiplied, farming has flourished, green cover has expanded, and the Rain God has shown his grace. The fact that we have not seen a drought anywhere for 25 years, from 2001 to 2026, is the direct result of Modi's planning," he added. (Agencies)