Shah Faesal Gets Two-Year Extension On Central Deputation

JAMMU, Aug 20: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved a two-year extension in the central deputation tenure of IAS officer Shah Faesal (AGMUT:2010), currently serving as Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Culture.

His deputation, which was due to end on September 18, 2026, has now been extended up to September 18, 2028, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Faesal has been on central deputation since September 19, 2022.