Shah dismayed over NC Govt’s reference to autonomy, special status in resolution

LoP meets Home Minister

Avtar Bhat

New Delhi, Sept 26: Reiterating the Central Government’s commitment to restore Statehood to J&K, Union Home and Cooperation Minister, Amit Shah however has shown his utmost dismay over making of reference to greater autonomy and Special status to J&K in the Statehood resolution tabled by the Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah in J&K Assembly on Friday.

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This was conveyed to Leader of Opposition (LoP) in UT Legislative Assembly, Sunil Sharma by Union Home Minster during a meeting at New Delhi on Saturday morning. “The Union Government is committed to restoration of Statehood to J&K at an appropriate time,. The Government will stick to its promise made on floor of Parliament by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and me and Statehood will be restored at an appropriate time’’, Amit Shah told Sunil Sharma who called him to apprise him the latest political and law and order situation in J&K.

“The NC Government should not rake up any issue which is against the national interests as Article 370 and 35-A were annulled by Parliament of the country and no power on earth can restore it as well as grant autonomy to UT. It has been buried once for all and both articles i.e 370 and 35-A are things of past’’, he added.

He advised the NC Government in the UT that instead of raking up such controversial issues they should concentrate on governance and redress the pressing issues of common masses of the UT. “The Statehood is our commitment to the people of J&K and we will restore it at appropriate time’’, he added.

Sharma held detailed discussions on a range of important issues concerning Jammu & Kashmir and its people.

During the meeting, Sharma apprised the Union Home Minister of matters related to the prevailing security situation, law and order, development initiatives, public concerns, and matters related to the ongoing session of the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly. He also raised the issue of enhancement of salaries of Special Police Officers (SPOs), which is at the final stage, and requested that the matter be expedited for its early conclusion.

He also highlighted key concerns being raised by the people of Jammu & Kashmir and discussed matters requiring continued attention, coordination, and support from the Union Government.

The interaction provided to deliberate on strengthening security, accelerating development initiatives, addressing issues related to public welfare, and ensuring timely resolution of matters concerning the people of the Union Territory.

During the discussion, Shah reiterated the Union Government’s commitment to peace, development, and prosperity in Jammu & Kashmir and assured continued support and cooperation in addressing matters concerning the people of the Union Territory, said Sharma while quoting the Union Home Minister.

Sharma expressed his gratitude to the Home Minister for his guidance and continued support on issues concerning the security, development, and welfare of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

It may be recalled that Chief Minster, Omar Abdullah had moved restoration of Statehood resolution in J&K Assembly on Friday by making references to specials status and autonomy. Soon after the Assembly was adjourned for two days, the LoP rushed to the Union Capital where he met the Shah and discussed the prevailing situation in the UT with him. The LoP returned to Srinagar by this afternoon.