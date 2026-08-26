Shah calls for infiltration, drug free India; says country not a rest house for immigrants

‘Infiltrators threat to country's security’

*Emphasizes for complete eradication of terrorism

Sanjeev Pargal

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JAMMU, Aug 25: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today declared that aim of the Central Government is to make India infiltration-free in a very short time saying the country is not a `dharamshala' (rest house) and only its citizens have right to live here. He also called for drug-free India.

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Addressing valedictory session of two-day Intelligence Bureau's `National Security Strategy Conference' in New Delhi, which was held in hybrid mode with over 850 police, security and Intelligence officers attending from across the country including Jammu and Kashmir, some in physical and majority in virtual mode, Shah said: ``Our aim is to make the country infiltrator-free in a very short time''.

``This country is not a `dharamshala' and only citizens of the country have the right to live here. Infiltrators are a threat to the country's security, economy and demographic change,'' he said and directed that every state should designate a nodal officer not below the rank of Senior IG or Additional DG for the purpose.

``We must identify challenges in advance and eliminate them before they turn into major problems. By creating an ecosystem in which nothing becomes an obstacle to India's development, we will be able to build a secure, infiltration-free and drug-free India,'' Shah said, adding his experience has shown that when the Centre and the states work together, even the biggest problems can be eliminated, and expressed confidence that this tradition of cooperation will continue in the future.

The Home Minister said India can fight successful war against the narcotics and this war will be fought by the every Department of the Central and State Governments and will be won.

Shah called for taking 'Prahar' from a document to a daily practice for the complete eradication of terrorism, and using it to dismantling of 360 degree terrorist networks. He said that 'Prahar' should be internalized as a core ethos at least up to the level of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), and all Director Generals of Police (DGPs) should work to fulfill all its requirements and take responsibility for its implementation within their respective jurisdictions.

He emphasized the clear definition of terrorism in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the provision for trial in absentia, and urged all DGPs to establish a dedicated vertical in their respective organizations to ensure follow-up on these measures.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the target of developed India in 2047, and the first condition of developed India is strong internal security, if we want to become first in every field then internal security will have to be strengthened further. Whenever a country decides to move forward, challenges inevitably emerge both from within the country and from across the world, and we must visualize them in advance,'' Shah said.

He said this forum of NSSC should look at the trends of the coming 15-20 years and decide which problem may arise and what should be the strategy to prevent it.

``Our responsibility is not merely to consolidate the victories we have achieved or overcome the identified challenges, but also to anticipate the challenges that may emerge in the future and ensure that they do not arise in the first place,'' he added.

He said that the Modi Government introduced three new criminal laws and expanded the network of Forensic Science Laboratories (FSLs). He added that it is now time to build an internal security framework without a single loophole, standing firmly on this foundation.

Shah said that the Narcotics Control Vision Document 2026-2029 should be implemented on the ground by the police forces of all states to protect the next generation, and that they should work on the three Ds - Detect, Disrupt and Destroy - for a drug-free India.

He urged all DGPs to study this time-bound programme and constitute a dedicated team in their respective states to take every dimension of it to its logical conclusion.

The Home Minister said that the Modi Government has strengthened the anti-fugitive mechanism and that around 274 fugitives have been brought back to India from abroad between 2019 and 2026. He said that following the creation of BHARATPOL, documentation, translation, legal formalities and training in accordance with international laws have all been strengthened.

He added that the new criminal laws now provide for trial in absentia and also enable the cancellation of the passports of fugitives residing abroad. He added that all states should work with the objective of bringing fugitives residing abroad within the reach of Indian law, and that every state police unit should establish a mechanism for this purpose.

On the use of technology, the Union Home Minister said that the Modi Government has upgraded the Multi-Agency Centre (MAC) into a platform capable of delivering multi-dimensional results, and that its technological capabilities will be upgraded fourfold in the coming days. He said that an integrated data bank of CCTNS, ICJS, NATGRID and NAFIS has been created, designed from the outset with a futuristic approach so that all the data can communicate with one another.