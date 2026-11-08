Shagun Parihar kick starts construction of Rs 12.60 cr Kalchanda-Khaloru road

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Nov 7: MLA Kishtwar Shagun Parihar kick started the construction work of the 5-kilometre-long Link Road from Kalchanda to Khaloru in Drabshalla block, marking an important step towards improving road connectivity in the far-flung areas of the constituency.

The project has been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 12.60 crore. The road will provide much-needed relief to local residents by improving transportation and access to essential services, including healthcare, education and markets.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Shagun Parihar said that improving road connectivity in remote areas remains one of her key priorities. She said that efforts are being made to address long-pending demands and ensure that people in far-flung villages also benefit from development works.

She further emphasised that every village deserves proper road connectivity and assured that she would continue to take up public issues with the concerned departments.

The MLA also stressed upon the concerned departments to maintain construction quality and ensure timely completion of the project.

Shagun Parihar said the commencement of this road project fulfils an important demand of the people of Kalchanda and Khaloru and is expected to make a positive difference in their daily lives.