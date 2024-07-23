Shafali’s 81 takes India to 178/3 against Nepal in women’s Asia Cup

DAMBULLA, July 23: Explosive opener Shafali Verma slammed a breathtaking 48-ball 81 to power India to a solid 178 for 3 against Nepal in their final group stage match of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 tournament here on Tuesday.

With regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur skipping the match and India sitting pretty at the top of the group, stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana decided to shuffle the batting order to give time to the lower order in the middle.

Opening the innings, Shafali and Dayalan Hemalatha (47) gave India a flying start as the duo smashed its way to 122 in 14 overs. The openers racked up 50 in the powerplay itself.

Once the duo were back in the hut, Jemimah Rodrigues hit 28 not out off 15 balls, including three fours in the final over, to take them close to 180-mark.

Nepal will now have to achieve the target in or under 10 overs to surpass Pakistan on net run rate and qualify for the semifinals.

While Shafali literally toyed with the bowlers, using her flicks to good use as 12 fours and a maximum flew from her blade, Hemalatha struggled a bit but chugged along with her experienced partner as the Nepalese bowlers toiled in vain.

Shafali was particularly harsh on Kabita Joshi (1/36), smashing her for five boundaries, while Sabnam Rai (0/41) too was sent across the line a couple of times.

The dashing opener smacked Rubina Chhetry (0/14) over deep mid-wicket for her first six in the seventh over before picking up another four with a slog-sweep. She completed her fifty in 26 balls in the eighth over.

Hemalatha, who was finding it difficult to get the middle of the bat, then clobbered Joshi for a straight six as India reached 91 for no loss at the halfway stage.

Nepal had an opportunity to break the stand in the 12th over by Sita Rana Magar (2/25) but Indu Barma (0/29) spilled a regulation catch off Hemalatha at the boundary line.

The batter, however, was caught by Rubina after a bit of a juggle off the same bowler as India lost their first wicket with the team at 122 in 14 overs.

Hemalatha struck five fours and a six in her 42-ball innings.

Shafali continued to punish the bowlers, slamming two more fours off Barma but Sita Rana finally got rid of the opener with a tossed up delivery as the keeper did the rest.

Joshi then trapped S Sajana (10) but Rodrigues swelled the innings with a little cameo. (PTI)